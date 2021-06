SAN FRANCISCO — As the final group stood on the first tee at Lake Merced Golf Club on Sunday, the last rays of sunshine beaming ahead of their biggest round of their lives, Matilda Castren, Min Lee and Lauren Kim combined for just one top-10 finish in 146 career starts. Thirteen players outside of the 2:10 p.m. tee time lurked within five of the lead if the inexperienced group faltered.