To be upfront here, this game has next to nothing to do with the other Baldur’s Gate game that uses the same subtitle. Putting it bluntly, said subtitle was almost certainly only reused to try and capitalize on nostalgia. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is less of an RPG and more like a modern Gauntlet game than anything else. It focuses on action, but said action is quite unimpressive. The textures and lighting are good, and the optimization is surprisingly above board. But everything else here, from the controls to the design, is lackluster, resulting in a game that won’t appeal much to hardcore D&D fans, nor to players looking for satisfying combat.