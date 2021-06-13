Cancel
Northampton, PA

Saturday’s Lehigh Valley Varsity Results and Sunday’s Schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
Here are Saturday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Sunday’s schedule.

SUNDAY’S SCHEDULE

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Berlinsville Braves at Hellertown Royals, 1

Northampton Giants at Limeport Bulls, 1:30

Easton Falcons at Keystone Precision Orioles, 1:30

Roseto Bandits at Martin’s Creek, 2

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

BOYS LACROSSE

PIAA Class 2A final

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14, MARS 5

Mars 1-1-1-2 — 5

Central Catholic 2-6-2-4 — 14

M: Goals: Nick Crowley 2, Wes Scurci 2, Austin Cote. Assists: Jack Dunham. Shots: 25. Saves: Jacob Gareis 9; CC: Goals: Jack McGorry 3, Chuck Kuczynski 3, Ben Scandone 3, Tyler Schifko 2, Nick Pomajevich, Sean Farrell, Matt Odenthal. Assists: Scandone, Schifko, Farrell, Augie Barr, Liam Drake. Shots: 33. Saves: Davis Ike 13.

LOCAL GOLF

Hole-In-One

Joe Feichtel ... Iron Lakes C.C. ... No. 2 ... 106 Yards ... Gap Wedge ... First of his career.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

