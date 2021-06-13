Cancel
MLB

Yelich, Brewers bail out Burnes in victory over Pirates

By ANDREW WAGNER
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich hit a three-run double during a five-run fourth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers bailed out starter Corbin Burnes in a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Burnes allowed three runs in the first inning, got himself under control but then loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth.

Trevor Richards relieved and struck out three straight to end the threat and preserve a three-run lead.

Yelich had two hits for his first multi-hit game since May 24 and sixth of the season.

Omar Narvaez also had two hits, RBI singles in the third and fourth innings.

