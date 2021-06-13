Tigers' Harold Castro: Smacks first homer

Castro went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 15-2 blowout loss to the White Sox. Castro accounted for both of Detroit's runs when he took White Sox starter Dylan Cease deep in the first inning. The 27-year-old Castro was also called upon to mop up an inning in the laugher, and he didn't allow a baserunner in the ninth. The utilityman has a .290/.333/.327 slash line with one homer, 13 RBI and seven runs scored across 115 plate appearances. Despite the solid on-base skills, his lack of both power and an everyday role greatly limits Castro's fantasy impact.