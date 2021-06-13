Cancel
Presidential Election

National Democrats don't want to hurt your feelings, so they'll opt you out of Fathers Day

By Suzanne Downing
As if Fathers Day wasn’t already kind of an afterthought with unimaginative gifts like ties and drill bits, the communication from the Democratic National Committee says it all. Fatherhood, as a concept, is disturbing to people.

Worried that some Democrats are triggered by the word “father,” the DNC has offered to its list of millions of email recipients the chance to opt-out of receiving any official Fathers Day greetings from the Democratic Party.

“We know that Father’s Day is not the easiest time for all of us. So, if you’d like to not receive emails or texts about it, please sign up here to opt out. We’ll be sure to include you in all of the Biden-Harris Democrats’s other important updates — don’t worry! More soon,”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Vzk0_0aSiw3Rj00

The message came from the Democratic National Committee. Fathers Day is Sunday, June 19.

Fathers, as in persons with X and Y chromosomes, aren’t the only ones targeted by Democrats for removal. During a congressional hearing Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget Shalanda Young doubled down on the definition of mothers as “birthing people,” as stated in the 2021 Biden budget.

The Biden Administration has removed motherhood for a more gender-free phrase. “Birthing people” has never before appeared in a presidential budget proposal.

“There are certain people who do not have gender identities that apply to female and male, so we think our language needs to be more inclusive on how we deal with complex issues,” Director Young said. Issues such as X chromosomes.

Biden’s budget contains over $200 million to help reduce the high rate of maternal mortality and “race-based disparities in outcomes among birthing people.”

