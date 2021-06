Kentucky Men’s Basketball assistant coach Orlando Antigua sure is happy to be back in Lexington, the place he calls home. On Saturday afternoon, Coach O took a brief break from the annual Father-Daughter Camp hosted by the University of Kentucky to speak with the media face-to-face for the first time since he was re-introduced as a Wildcat. He spoke about the differences between Kentucky during his first stint as an assistant compared to now, how he plans on dealing with the new NIL rules, and his general excitement around coming back to UK.