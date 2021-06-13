Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL stars attend youth football camp: 'It's a great thing'

By Sean Robertson, WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KP5KE_0aSiv70q00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Some NFL stars took part in the first 804 Sports Association's Youth NFL Camp at Dorey Park Saturday morning.

Mekhi Becton with the Jets, K'Von Wallace with the Eagles, Greg Dortch with Atlanta, Tim Harris with the 49ers, Felton Davis, formerly with the Chiefs and Sharif Finch, most recently with the Jets, appeared at the camp.

The players along with area high school coaches taught nearly 100 campers some of the skills that helped them become NFL players.

The camp also have the players the chance to meet some of their youngest fans and to give back to a community that gave so much to them.

“It’s really important. You’ve got little kids out here, standing right here looking at me as I do this,” Becton said. “We got people that was in high school together just coming back together giving back to the kids. [That’s’] something that we didn’t have growing up, so it is really great because they’re going to look forward to it every year, so it’s a great thing.”

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharif Finch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Football#Nfl Players#49ers#American Football#Sports Association#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Jackson, MSfootballscoop.com

Coach Prime lines up the stars for Jackson State football camp

Deion Sanders is planning on doing Deion Sanders things. Which means Friday, as Sanders and his Jackson State coaches host an evening camp for all high schoolers and junior college players inside Jackson, Mississippi's, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Sanders is planning to make a splash. Sanders on Tuesday announced eight current...
NFLFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Son of Santaluces great, Miami Hurricanes star and NFL stalwart Vince Wilfork arrested, charged with stealing dad’s Super Bowl rings, other jewelry

The son of former NFL defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was arrested last month and charged with stealing more than $300,000 of his father’s jewelry, including two New England Patriots Super Bowl championship rings, according to a police complaint released by the Galveston (Texas) County District Attorney’s Office. Police allege that...
NFLtigernet.com

TNET: Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL

Re: TNET: Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL. Re: TNET: Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL. Re: TNET: Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL. Re: TNET: Clemson leads college football in sending 5-star prospects to NFL. Re: TNET:...
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

LOOK: Stars all over at Ohio State June 9 football camp

There was some real star power in the Woody Hayes Facility on Wednesday, the third Ohio State football camp of the summer. Some of the talent was working out and some were on visits, but either way some great prospects were at Ohio State. Bucknuts was on hand with plenty of updates all day long on Wednesday as well as many features and stories during and after the camp. The day consisted of a morning Big Man Camp followed by an afternoon Skill Camp. This evening Bucknuts has a photo gallery of the big day on the Ohio State campus on Wednesday. Be sure to enjoy VIP access to Bucknuts.com with our 7-day Free trial offer. What’s next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you’re in the loop — take five seconds…
NFLBattle Red Blog

Pro Football Focus Ranks NFL’s Defensive Lines

The Houston Texans’ defensive line is in a tough spot. It was all J.J. Watt and nobody else last season. This past offseason, the Texans ceremoniously released Watt instead of trying to work out a trade to get anything for him—Watt of course wanted to be released to find a new home of his choice following Houston’s latest 4-12 season and the direction of the franchise. P.J. Hall was sent to Injured Reserve after almost making plays. Brandon Dunn was still bad. Ross Blacklock was used like D.J. Reader without being anywhere close to Reader. Whitney Mercilus is decrepit. Charles Omenihu is pretty good.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

D.J. Moore to host free youth football camp at La Salle College High School

Former Imhotep Charter star D.J. Moore who is now a terrific wide receiver for the Carolina Panthers will host a youth football camp at La Salle College High School, 8605 W. Cheltenham Avenue, Wyndmoor. This is a free event for boys and girls between the age of 7 and 15. The camp will be held from Saturday, June 12th at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All attendees will receive lunch and free giveaways.
Footballhickorync.gov

Youth Football Registration

Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory's Youth Football program. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents. Nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. This program is offered to youth ages 7-12, with different divisions by age group: Pee Wee for ages 7-8,...
NFLallfans.co

Washington Football Team Star RB Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Washington Football Team will reload its offensive unit with some significant additions in 2021. Signing veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, former Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel and drafting deep-ball threat Dyami Brown, the franchise should be primed for some improved offensive output this coming season. Rising second-year running back Antonio...
College Sportsnolangroupmedia.com

The Long Version...of attending camps/combines as a college football prospect

Camp/Combine Season for College Football Prospects. It may not be the traits you would want…but it is what it is!. Edwin Weathersby is the college football recruiting analyst for Bleacher Report, a national website focusing on sport and sports culture. Bleacher Report’s headquarters are in San Francisco, with offices in New York City and London.
NFLnewstalkflorida.com

Snyder ‘s NFL Washington Team Is Going Back To Richmond For Training Camp

Snyder is paying Richmond instead of Richmond paying him. Two years ago, there was a dispute between the National Football League’s Washington franchise and the city of Richmond, Virginia concerning the franchise’s pre-season training camp future in the city. Team owner Daniel Snyder insisted on being paid $500,000 a year to hold training camp in the city. The city wanted the team to conduct a Richmond portion of the camp after the deal ended in 2020 but not give Snyder a city paycheck. Snyder and city officials signed that deal in 2012 which brought the team to Richmond. The Richmond City Council in May 2018 called for the deal to be changed and they wanted money from Snyder if his business continued to use a facility in the city. Snyder was threatening to leave Richmond after 2020 but in an about face, Snyder is bringing his team back and renting the facility to use between July 27th and July 31st. Snyder is paying $100,000 for the five days usage. The city of Richmond is off the hook. There will be a special Richmond workout on July 31st, as Washington and the other 31 NFL teams have a football celebration day in store. In 2019, the team was in Richmond for 13 practices which is typical for an NFL team not using its own facilities for training camp. Many teams now use home practice facilities to prepare for the season. Richmond officials thought it was a good investment having the NFL team in town because it made people feel good.
NFLNBC12

Local NFL superstars return to host youth mini camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some familiar faces returned to Richmond Saturday, giving back to the community with a youth football mini camp hosted by the 804 Sports Association. Six NFL players who played locally in Central Virginia — including recent 2020 draft pick Mekhi Becton who played at Highland Springs — joined Saturday’s camp.
NFLKilleen Daily Herald

Former CenTex stars return for 12th edition of free football and cheer camp

Dominique Zeigler could not help but think back. More than a decade ago, the former Harker Heights standout receiver helped establish the CenTex Pro Football Camp as a way to give back to the community. Along with fellow creators Roy Miller (Shoemaker), Juaquin Iglesias (Killeen) and Tommie Harris (Ellison), who each emerged from Killeen to play football professionally, the camp was conducted for the 12th year Saturday at Leo Buckley Stadium.