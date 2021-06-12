Cancel
Side-Scrolling Samurai Action Game Trek to Yomi Coming in 2022

By David Carcasole
gameskinny.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrek to Yomi takes players to Japan and on a journey where they will have to fight for the ones they love. Trek to Yomi tells the story of a young swordsman fighting to save his people, and keep his word to his late master. The game's reveal trailer released today during Devolver Digital's E3 2021 showcase, and it showed off what seems to be a heavily Kurosawa-inspired visual style mixed with what looks to be some engaging combat.

www.gameskinny.com
