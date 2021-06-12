Side-Scrolling Samurai Action Game Trek to Yomi Coming in 2022

This year's E3 2021 took an interesting turn. At this year's Summer Game Fest, it was announced that the MMORPG Lost Ark would be getting a western release. According to the official website, Lost Ark is a vast and imaginative sci-fi/fantasy MMO experience developed by Smilegate RPG. Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a captivating world of endless depth. Discover wonders at every corner of the map and in every city, castle, and catacomb. Your adventure will lead you into many battles, alone and with allies. Delve into chaos dungeons, go head-to-head in expert PvP duels, test your mettle on epic quests, raid against bosses big and small, and hold your own in the fight against the demon legion to reclaim the eternal power and light of the Lost Ark.