Mackinac Island’s M-185 Will Be Open On Sunday

M-185 will be fully open on Sunday, June 13 before being closed again on Monday, June 14.

Construction crews plan to finish paving and securing the roadway after high water and erosion damaged several portions of it.

The closed section of road will have several large construction vehicles moving throughout it.

Barricades will be placed at either end.

Going around a barricade is exceedingly dangerous, and people found going around the barricade are subject to a ticket and fine.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $6 million to rebuild M-185.

Roughly 4 miles of the highway around the island sustained ongoing damage that escalated in fall 2019 and winter 2020.