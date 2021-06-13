The Westminster Dog Show is the Best Competition of the Year

223 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel 624-4697, sudsandscissorsinc.com. Pets deserve to look like rockstars too. Todd Harris opened Suds ‘N Scissors 40 years ago and over that time has attracted a loyal following of pet parents, as well as a dedicated, knowledgeable staff. Four are members of the Del Monte Kennel Club. “Everybody here has been in the industry almost 10-plus years,” says Renae Fjugstad, a groomer and office manager. “We’re all about putting out the best-looking dog we possibly can.” The staff of 10 work on an average of 40-50 dogs per day, but they never rush. “A lot of people want their dogs in and out really fast. Here we like to take our time with the dog so it doesn’t stress them out,” Fjugstad says. It’s clearly a stress-free atmosphere, as evidenced by not a single bark during a particularly busy morning. No wonder clients and their furry family members keep coming back.

