Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How Do Disney World Hotel Prices Compare to Off-Property Resorts?

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are SO many different Disney-owned hotels and off-property hotels near Walt Disney World, it can be difficult to know just where to stay for your upcoming trip. One of the biggest factors in picking a hotel can be its cost. Today we’re taking a look at just how much it costs to stay at Disney World-owned and operated hotels, and what the costs would look like if you opted instead to stay at other hotels on property or other hotels nearby.

www.disneyfoodblog.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resort Hotel#Delta Hotels#Mid Level Cost#Lion King#Hilton Lake Buena Vista#Walt Disney World Resort#The Four Seasons Orlando#Swan Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Epcot
News Break
Travel
Related
Lifestylehousedigest.com

Why You Should Bring Dishwasher Pods To Your Next Hotel Stay

Hotels are notoriously dirty. Even though it seems like housekeeping is around every corner (and knocking on your door when you're trying to sleep), the harsh reality is that keeping up with a building full of guests is tough work, and some things might go untouched for longer than you'd like. Everyone knows the obvious hotel hacks: Don't put your suitcase on the bed, always start by checking under the mattress, and try to ask for extra towels before you leave the front desk. (Why does it seem like there are never enough?)
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Witness Altercation at Disney World Theme Park

According to a Walt Disney World Guest who was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunday, an altercation between a party of Guests who had to be escorted out of the park. Facebook user and Disney Guest Sandy P. told Inside the Magic that while she was visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios...
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Haunted Mansion Stretching Room Returns at Magic Kingdom

Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion! When Walt Disney World parks began phased reopenings in July 2020, it was easy to see a few things were missing, including pre-shows. Disney was hard at work ensuring physical distancing wherever possible which meant gathering a bunch of people in a room was a no-go. While we recently saw the return of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, another popular pre-show has made a come back. That’s right, Haunted Mansions’ Stretching Room has returned at Magic Kingdom!
Retailallears.net

How to Save Money on Your Disney World Vacation

Whether you’re in the midst of planning your trip or you’re just days away from leaving home, there are always ways to save some money on your Disney World vacation!. From hotels to tickets to those must-have souvenirs, you may be surprised just how many ways you can save on your next trip. New deals pop up frequently, so be sure to check back often as we update these lists throughout the year!
Restaurantsallears.net

Two EPCOT Restaurants Just Got BIG Price Increases!

Price increases are a fairly common phenomenon around Disney World. Every once in a while we see price increases on things like tickets and resort stays, and merchandise regularly gets a few dollars more expensive from time to time. Today, we got word of some price changes at two EPCOT restaurants!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Surprising Things You Won’t Find in Disney World Hotel Rooms

Disney World hotels can be exciting and magical. But they are far from perfect. And this is true for ALL levels of resorts, too — Value, Moderate, AND Deluxe. While you think your Disney hotel might include it ALL — there are some surprising things that you just aren’t going to find at Disney World hotels that you may find elsewhere.
Travelaudacy.com

Disneyland annual passes may be a thing of the past - what will happen instead?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney’s theme parks have undergone a lot of changes to help everyone stay safe while enjoying the magic of Disney. While social distancing guidelines and mandatory capacity limits will be temporary, it appears that one of the theme parks will be making a change that will become the new normal.
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour a New, Remodeled Room at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World has reopened to regular guests after only being open to Disney Vacation Club members since last summer. Like many resorts, Wilderness Lodge has newly remodeled rooms. We looked at a test room back in 2019, but there have been some design changes since then.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The BIGGEST Disney World Hotel Letdowns, According to Our Readers

There are over a dozen hotels on Disney World property. That means you can probably find somethin’ for everyone, whether you’re looking for a well-themed resort, an epic pool, or ALL the luxury. And sure, the hotels themselves are prettyyy magical (sometimes, the characters even make an appearance!). But it’s not all pixie dust, all the time.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The Not So “Magical” Truth About Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel

Star Wars – Galactic Starcruiser, the Star Wars-themed immersive overnight experience coming to Disney World, promises to be a “resort” unlike anything we’ve experienced before!. While you may find folks referring to this one-of-a-kind destination as the “Star Wars hotel,” it’s far from your traditional Disney World hotel stay (or...
RestaurantsInside the Magic

MORE Disneyland Restaurants Reopening Soon!

We have some great news for Disneyland foodies! Many of the Disneyland restaurants we all know and love will be reopening very soon!. According to Disney, Disneyland Resort will be offering some of our old favorites and new yummy treats! Disney Parks Blog shared the following information:. I know travelers...
Travelcastleinsider.com

PHOTOS: Walk Around the World Bricks Being Removed Between Disney’s Grand Floridian and Polynesian Village Resorts

The walkway between the resorts is currently closed for brick removal. You can still walk a short distance on the path just to enjoy the view. Work on removing the bricks began in early 2019 when the entrance to Magic Kingdom was refurbished. For a while, guests could purchase a commemorative brick to take home . Construction vehicles were visible along the path. As always, keep following...