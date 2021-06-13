Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth First-Responders to Be Honored During Nascar All-Star Race Weekend

By Speedway Digest Staff
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pairings have been made between the drivers competing in the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway and the “All-Stars of the Fort Worth Police & Fire Departments. A total of 22 of the city’s finest, 11 each from the Fort Worth Police Department and Fort Worth...

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
Fort Worth, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Martin Truex Jr.
Person
Brad Keselowski
Person
Joey Logano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar All Star Race#Race Track#Roush Fenway Racing#The Motor Racing Network#Sirius Xm Nascar Ch#Big Hoss Tv#Team Penske#Front Row Motorsports#Stewart Haas Racing#Mrn#Ranch#Texas Motor Speedway#Tms Mobile
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Mooresville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

CARS Tour Press Release: NASCAR Xfinity Winner and Former CARS Tour Champion Josh Berry Returns to Compete in Jennerstown

Perhaps one of the hottest names in the NASCAR garage right now is all-time CARS Late Model Stock Tour winner, Josh Berry. The late model driver, who has been competing for multiple years behind the wheel of a Late Model Stock for team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr., finally got his big break to compete in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in 2021.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch - No. 51 Cessna Tundra Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

Owner-driver Kyle Busch will make his fifth and final NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of 2021 behind the wheel of the No. 51 Cessna Tundra at Pocono Raceway. ‘Rowdy’ picked up his 61st career victory in May at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City in his most recent start and also was victorious at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., in March. In his other two starts, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway, he finished runner-up to Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) driver John Hunter Nemechek.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Unibet Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Unibet, a part of the Kindred Group, has partnered with championship-winning NASCAR team Stewart-Haas Racing and driver Kevin Harvick to further grow its presence in the United States and, specifically, with motorsports. Unibet will be the primary sponsor for Harvick and the No. 4 NASCAR Cup Series team at two...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Joe Graf Jr. adds PowerWeld to Xfinity Series lineup

NASCAR driver Joe Graf Jr.is adding his fourth new marketing partner to his sophomore season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with the addition of PowerWeld as the primary partner of his No. 07 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming race at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 21, 2021. PowerWeld is a...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kyle Busch Seeing Double

As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend, NASCAR’s top series will be seeing double as it heads to the 2.5-mile triangle in the Pocono Mountains. For many years, the two annual NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway had been runs five to six weeks apart. The tight window in which they’d traditionally been run didn’t give much time between trips to the Pocono Mountains for teams to make drastic changes to their cars.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Front Row Motorsports Announces New Partnership with Horizon Hobby. McDowell Sponsorship Sold for Season

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced its latest partner to its No. 34 NASCAR Cup Series program and Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. Horizon Hobby joins the organization this weekend at the Pocono Raceway in what begins a three-race partnership that also includes the race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The ARRMA® brand will adorn the No. 34 Ford Mustang for both events this Saturday and Sunday in Pennsylvania.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

FRM Pocono Preview: GIlliland on Pole at Pocono with Frontline Enterprises Ford. Death Wish Coffee Returns with Alfredo. McDowell Excited About New Partnership

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travels to the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway this weekend for a NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend and for the next round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series race begins at 12:00 p.m ET on FS1. Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Harvick Nabs Fifth at Nashville

Race Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-90):. ● Kevin Harvick started eighth and finished 14th. ● The No. 4 Monster Jam/Grave Digger Ford Mustang gained five...
Nashville, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

RCR Post Race Report - Nashville 400

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Survive Long, Hot Day at Nashville Superspeedway with Stage Points and Top-15 Finish. “What a race! We knew we would have our work cut out for us today in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after qualifying didn’t go as well as we planned. This Richard Childress Racing team never gave up though, and I am so proud of them for that. Early in Stage 1 we earned some track position but fell back a bit with an ill-timed caution after a green-flag stop. We then rallied to race our way to sixth position at the end of Stage 1. We finished Stage 2 second to earn additional points, which is really good for our NASCAR Playoffs battle. Overall, I’m really proud of this team and we will take this 12th-place finish and move on to Pocono Raceway for a double-header next weekend.”
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Speedway Digest

HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe Pocono Advance

● This weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway is a hometown race for primary sponsor HighPoint.com. The leading IT infrastructure and solutions company is based just 90 minutes east of the 2.5-mile triangle in Sparta, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1996 and serves markets in the Tri-State region and southeastern United States, with a presence in Charlotte, North Carolina, and overseas in London.