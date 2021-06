The race to make the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs became considerably more dramatic the moment Chris Buescher drilled the wall on Lap 76 on Sunday at Nashville Superspeedway. Justin Haley of Spire Motorsports was one of several contenders to suffer brake rotor failures at the new Cup venue and the debris was run over by the Roush Fenway Racing No. 17. The damage sent Buescher into the wall and into a renewed playoff battle.