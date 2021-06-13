John Hunter Nemechek Secures Fourth Win of 2021 at Texas

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Survive Long, Hot Day at Nashville Superspeedway with Stage Points and Top-15 Finish. “What a race! We knew we would have our work cut out for us today in the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE after qualifying didn’t go as well as we planned. This Richard Childress Racing team never gave up though, and I am so proud of them for that. Early in Stage 1 we earned some track position but fell back a bit with an ill-timed caution after a green-flag stop. We then rallied to race our way to sixth position at the end of Stage 1. We finished Stage 2 second to earn additional points, which is really good for our NASCAR Playoffs battle. Overall, I’m really proud of this team and we will take this 12th-place finish and move on to Pocono Raceway for a double-header next weekend.”