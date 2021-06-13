John Hunter Nemechek Secures Fourth Win of 2021 at Texas
John Hunter Nemechek captured his fourth victory of the 2021 season in the SpeedyCash.com 220 at Texas Motor Speedway. Nemechek was running second to 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott as teams began making their final scheduled pit stops. Crew chief Eric Phillips played the strategy card and kept the ROMCO Equipment Co. Tundra out longer than Elliott under green flag conditions in the final stage and when stops cycled through the move paid off and Nemechek was at the front of the field. Nemechek led a race-high 64 laps en route to his 10th career Truck Series victory.speedwaydigest.com