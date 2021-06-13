iPhone 6/iPhone 7/iPhone 8/iPhone SE to magnetic phone case

This is a review of the iPhone 7 iPhone 8 and iPhone SE second generation magnetic case. My mom uses it for her iPhone 7. Anyway. Continuing on with the group. The case has a magnetic bottom where you can put your phone on. Just like a wireless charging pad. It’s also got a magnet way you can shut the case. Like some cases that protects the front and the back of the phone from breaking. However. There’s another case that you must put into the phone first. Another case is actually inside the magnet case. You need to put that other case onto the iPhone 7. Then crank it down onto the case.. And snap. Kaboom. It’s magnetized. Pretty cool if I may say so myself. Which is why I’m giving this beauty a five star rating. Anyway. The case is very beautiful. The texture is nice. And magnetism is actually pretty helpful. In some cases. It’s like no other case.