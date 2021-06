BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Along the boulevards of Burnsville, you'll see signs of city pride. It's most apparent by all of the immaculate gardens and parks, for sure. But there are subtle signs that good deeds are happening. "I always have fun doing that sort of thing, and I think part of it is nobody knows that we're doing it. I feel pride as I drive around," said Michael Kerns, one of the two volunteers who raise and lower the American, state, city, and POW/MIA flags in Burnsville.