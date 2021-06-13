MLGW restores power to over 14,000 in Shelby County after major outage

Shelby County, Tenn. — UPDATE 6:45 A.M.

MLGW said there are now only 86 people without power in the county.

UPDATE 10:15 P.M.

6,513 people are still without power, according to MLGW.

MLGW told FOX13 that the widespread outages were caused by issues with a substation in the Cordova area.

Full restoration in the area are expected by midnight, according to MLGW

UPDATE: 9:45 P.M.

10,816 people are currently without power now, due to 29 reported outages, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

The outages near Arlington appear to have been repaired.

However, widespread outages in the Cordova area are still being reported.

ORIGINAL STORY:

More than 14,000 people are affected by power outages in Shelby County, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

At 9:25 p.m., the number of MLGW customers affected by the outages totaled 14,379.

The map reported the large number of customers affected around 9 a.m. Saturday night.

According to the map, most of the outages are in Northeast Shelby County in the Cordova area along Canada Road.

Many of these outages also appear to be coming from areas near Arlington.

FOX13 has reached out to MLGW to find out what the cause of the outage is and when power will be restored.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.