DeAjai’s #MPSL2021 Standouts: Cannon

With recruiting back in full swing for the month of June, UNC Basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff took full advantage. Not only has North Carolina welcomed a few different targets in the 2022 class on campus, landing one after their visit but they have also been out on the recruiting trail evaluating other targets as well. Over the weekend, the staff was in Philadelphia for the Mid-Atlantic Individual School event as they watched five-star target Dereck Lively have a big game on Friday night in front of them.