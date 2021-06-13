DeAjai’s #MPSL2021 Standouts: Cannon
Cannon entered this event with the rightful confidence of a program coming off 2 straight state championships, with a roster boasting key players who served roles on those championship teams. Interestingly enough, even though they fell in the championship game to Charlotte Christian, their roster boasts talent that’s left their standout list slightly longer. I want to assure you that the reason behind this, is simply due to Cannon’s unusual array of college-level talent.phenomhoopreport.com