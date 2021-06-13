Meek Mill wanted Ben Simmons to guard Trae Young
Rapper Meek Mill was telling Ben Simmons to guard Trae Young during Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001, but the Atlanta Hawks stand in their way. The key to defeating the Hawks is to prevent Trae Young from getting on a hot streak. The 76ers have the best chance in doing so with their defensive play, specifically from Ben Simmons.fansided.com