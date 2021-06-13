Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Meek Mill wanted Ben Simmons to guard Trae Young

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRapper Meek Mill was telling Ben Simmons to guard Trae Young during Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001, but the Atlanta Hawks stand in their way. The key to defeating the Hawks is to prevent Trae Young from getting on a hot streak. The 76ers have the best chance in doing so with their defensive play, specifically from Ben Simmons.

fansided.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FanSided

FanSided

100K+
Followers
288K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Jeff Schultz
Person
Meek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#The Atlanta Hawks#Young 58 Percent#Athletic#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
Entertainment
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NBAUSA Today

Sixers want Ben Simmons to be aggressive as facilitator, not scorer

The Philadelphia 76ers struggled in the second half of Monday’s Game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the road as the series is now 2-2 headed back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Wednesday. They were not able to get into a groove after halftime and it did not help that Joel Embiid missed all 12 of his field goals.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: 7 players Daryl Morey could trade Ben Simmons for

Just like that the Philadelphia 76ers 2020-21 season has come to an end. Despite possessing the top seed in the East, and home court advantage throughout the postseason, Doc Rivers and the Daryl-Morey-constructed Sixers were unable to get out of the second round – a theme that’s become all too common over the past few years.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA‘s most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden. I don’t know of many Trae Young fans who aren’t Hawks...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?

Philadelphia 76ers “guard” Ben Simmons is represented by Klutch Sports. As are Los Angeles Lakers’ stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. So are Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Talen Horton-Tucker, Andre Drummond, and Ben McLemore, for that matter. The 76ers will explore trading Ben Simmons this summer. Daryl Morey has to...
NBAboxden.com

Ben Simmons is so trash!

He goes to dunk … and in mid air he has to adjust his form to a jumpshot. Feel like there was an Nba 2k that let you use the right stick to adjust your shot while in the air. The James Harden disrespect is insane to me, yes he's had his failures but even completely hobbled the Bucks won't even single cover him with "1st team all defender" Jrue Holiday. lol. Where as Ben Simmons you just don't guard lol.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers star Joel Embiid fires scary warning to Trae Young, Hawks after forcing Game 7

After helping the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6, Joel Embiid is ready to go all-out in their do-or-die showdown on Sunday. In his postgame presser following the Sixers’ 104-99 win, Embiid emphasized that there is no way he would play as poorly as he did in the contest. The Cameroonian big man recorded 22 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks, but he shot 9-of-24 from the field (including 1-of-4 from the 3-point territory).
NBAchatsports.com

76ers need to trade Ben Simmons if they want to seriously contend for a title

Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons, Atlanta Hawks, National Basketball Association, Eastern Conference, Jimmy Butler, Doc Rivers, EFL Championship. The Philadelphia 76ers have a Ben Simmons problem, and it smacked them dead in the face as yet another opportunity was wasted in the playoffs. Championship windows don’t stay open long in today’s...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

The Whiteboard: Ben Simmons on Trae Young, nobody on Donovan Mitchell and more

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. In yesterday’s edition of The Whiteboard, I mentioned how defensive matchups were fascinating variables to watch in Tuesday night’s games and it absolutely worked out. The 76ers made a big change in how they handled Trae Young and ran away with a 16-point win to even the series.
NBAThe Big Lead

Ben Simmons is Broken and Will Probably Never Be Fixed

The Atlanta Hawks eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night. It was an incredible accomplishment for the Hawks who went 20-47 last season and were not even invited to Orlando. However, the big story this morning is Ben Simmons, the 76ers, and specifically, what the hell happens there. Simmons is...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect Ben Simmons trade that Sixers can’t ignore

NBA Twitter is arguably the most reactionary group on the internet, bar none. One game, nay, one solitary play could be enough for an online mob to form calling for the head of an underperforming All-Star. Angry internet voices swarmed the conclusion of the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks series, targeting Ben Simmons as their object of ire.
NBAYardbarker

Sixers' Ben Simmons Hasn't Worn Down Hawks' Trae Young Just Yet

Trae Young had his way with the Philadelphia 76ers' defense when the Atlanta Hawks opened up their second-round series in Philly last Sunday. In just under 40 minutes of action, Young got up 23 shots on the Sixers. Hitting on nearly 50-percent of his shots from the field, the Hawks...