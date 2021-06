UCF head men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins announced the addition of Mamadou N'Diaye as an assistant coach for the Knights. "We're excited to add Mamadou N'Diaye to our coaching staff," Dawkins said. "He brings a wealth of experience at the highest levels, both as a player and a coach. Mamadou will be integral in the development of our bigs and help us build on the success we've had here. We can't wait to get started with Coach N'Diaye."