John Marshall Butler is a champion of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur and the new owner of the low score in championship history. One of the top young talents in Kentucky golf for the last several years, Thursday marks a keystone moment in the career of the 19-year old from Louisville who recently completed his freshman year at Auburn University. With a total score of 198 (-18), he has not only won the most historic championship in Kentucky golf, but also set the new bar for the best 54-hole score in the tournament’s history.