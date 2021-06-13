AmFam Championship battles high temps

Very warm and sunny Sunday; Much-needed rain and storms just miss us Sunday night. Sunday afternoon is still going to be very warm, if not hot. Highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures near or just above 50 degrees, the drier air will likely take the edge off the heat this afternoon. Sunday will feature no shortage of sunshine. The UV index will be very high. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen if you are going to spend a lot of time outside today. The sunburn time today will range from 15-25 minutes.