UFC 263 live blog: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
This is the UFC 263 live blog for Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill, a heavyweight main card bout for Saturday's fight card at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The light heavyweight bout has taken on the feel of a grudge match after Hill and Craig got into it during fight week activities and had to be separated by UFC staff. According to Hill, that's because Craig goaded followers into going after him online. Craig has said Hill is being "emotional" before the fight and has promised to keep it all business.