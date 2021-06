When Ohio’s Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown was in Lima, he was asked about President Biden’s proposed $400 million cut in funding to the tank plant. Brown’s answer was to try to discredit President Trump, saying Trump had tried to put the plant out of business and “we (the Democrats) fought back.” Coming from a member of the party that put thousands of union members out of work by stopping the Keystone Pipe Line, that took a lot of guts.