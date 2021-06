Meghan and Prince Harry, the Duchess & Duke of Sussex have announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl this time. The baby was born on Friday in a hospital in California and has been named Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. In a statement, the couple said that both mother and child are healthy and well. Buckingham Palace also said that they’re delighted with the news. It said, “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Dutchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news.”