Fair Meadows Results Saturday June 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 11 days ago

8th-$11,500, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:81.750. Scratched: Rsassy Lassie, Jc Dominating You. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Capo de Story124111-11-11-¾J. Klaiber4.40. Jk Zipper126522-no2-22-1½F. Fonseca-Soto5.20. Mrs Pyc to You127743-hd3-13-1G. Valles Jr.14.40. Blue On U127375-no4-no4-noJ. Hernandez-Gallardo19.00. Kiss Me Kramer124464-hd5-1½5-3¼R. Raudales3.40. First Cartes Cartel12825666A....

