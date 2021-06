Netflix has gone all-in on video game tie-ins, and today during a new Geeked Week stream, they showcased a number of gaming-based projects on the way. Of course the big news is WitcherCon, co-sponsored by both Netflix and CD Projekt Red (read more about that here), but they also announced new Far Cry and Castlevania series, provided a first look at their Cuphead and League of Legends shows, and more. Scroll on down for all the info.