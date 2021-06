HBO Max has been at the center of some high-profile reboots and remakes over the first year of its life as a streaming service, and it has seemed like that trend is showing no signs of slowing down. On Monday, it was announced that Perfect Strangers is the latest property to join that list — and now we know who will be its stars. According to a new report, HBO Max has put a Perfect Strangers reboot in development for a half-hour multi-camera series, with Robin Thede and London Hughes lined up to star. The comedy would be written and executive produced by Thede, who created and stars in HBO series A Black Lady Sketch Show.