Premier League

Manchester United Rumors: Solskjaer’s ‘Bossy’ Star Wanted By Top Serie A Club – Report

dnyuz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Serie A contender could be plotting a transfer swoop for a Manchester United star, according to a report. After failing to win the Serie A title this past season, AC Milan is looking to land a formidable goalkeeper. In an apparent attempt to intensify its shotstopping, the Italian side has set its sights on Manchester United’s Dean Henderson, Football Insider reported, citing unnamed sources. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

dnyuz.com
Dean Henderson
Soccer
Europe
Premier League
Manchester United F.C.
A.C. Milan
Sports
UEFAthehighlandsun.com

Manchester United to sell star player due to ‘attitude issues’ – Reports

Manchester United are ready to sell Dean Henderson this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly not happy with his attitude behind the scenes. According to Football Insider, Manchester United are open to offers for Dean Henderson. The goalkeeper returned to Old Trafford last summer, but has not managed to seal his place as the #1 choice at the club.
FanSided

AC Milan readying transfer bid for Manchester United star

The current goalkeeping situation at Manchester United is certainly not ideal. Sergio Romero is leaving the club as a free agent with his contract coming to an end. Lee Grant was believed to be on his way out of the club as well but as reported by Sky Sports, he is now in talks over a new contract.
Premier Leaguethehighlandsun.com

Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils waiting for a decision from Cristiano Ronaldo, Wes Brown wants Solskjaer to make three signings and more – 15 June 2021

Manchester United are attempting to bring in a few players this summer as they look to climb to the Premier League summit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season. The Red Devils have progressed steadily under the Norwegian’s guidance, finishing third and second respectively in his first two full seasons in charge at Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Solskjaer plan could convince as top star edges towards Man Utd decision

Paul Pogba is edging towards committing his future to Manchester United, reports in his home country claim. The French midfielder is about to enter the final year of his contract with Man Utd. They spent what was a world-record fee at the time to bring him back from Juventus in 2016. But he has struggled for consistency over his five-year spell, despite sending occasional reminders of how brilliant he can be.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Man Utd star readies action plan after watching Solskjaer grant colleague’s exit

Axel Tuanzebe will ask Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about following Brandon Williams out on loan, a report claims. Both defenders remain on the fringes of Solskjaer’s team and have subsequently struggled for action. Centre-back Tuanzebe made 19 outings last season, while left-back Williams weighed in with 14. In fact, the latter also played five Under-23 matches amid Alex Telles’ presence behind Luke Shaw.
Premier Leaguethebharatexpressnews.com

Man Utd star sets Solskjaer’s demands ahead of tug-of-war transfer | TEAM talk

Jesse Lingard insists he has “never doubted” his abilities and reminded Manchester United that he wants “consistent” playing time next season. Lingard’s resurgence in 2020-21 has been one of the stories of the season. He started the frozen campaign at Man Utd, until he left on loan for West Ham in January. It was a perfect game, as the midfielder surprised the Premier League with nine goals and four assists in 16 games.
Premier Leaguemelodyinter.com

Borussia Dortmund reject Manchester United’s opening bid of Â£67m for Jadon Sancho with the German club demanding Â£80mÂ

Manchester United have had an opening offer of £67million rejected by Borussia Dortmund for winger Jadon Sancho. According to Mail Online, talks are ongoing but the clubs are understood to be around £14m apart in valuation for the 21-year-old. Dortmund wants £77m plus bonuses and wants the fee paid over four years as opposed to United’s proposal to pay over five. All parties are wary of transfer talks turning into another saga with Dortmund wanting business tied up by July 23 when their squad comes together for pre-season camp. Dortmund have an agreement with Sancho that he can leave once his valuation is met and United are the main contenders for his signature. The England winger admitted on Thursday that a move to Old Trafford has been the topic of conversation among his teammates as he prepares for the European Championship. I’m cool about it. You know, there’s always going to be speculation, especially when you do well,’ Sancho said. ‘It’s just how you handle that on the pitch and just keep doing what you’re doing.’ Pressed whether he had spoken to the Manchester United contingent in the squad, he told talkSPORT: ‘Of course, all the boys have a lot of questions, you know. ‘Again, I just tell the boys: ”look, I’m just focused on football at the moment” and we just focus on the Euros, step by step.’ The post Borussia Dortmund reject Manchester United’s opening bid of 67m for Jadon Sancho with the German club demanding 80m appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.
FanSided

Manchester United reportedly make opening offer for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United have reportedly made their first official bid for Jadon Sancho, offering 69.5 million euros for the Borussia Dortmund winger. This is being reported by BILD, who claim that the offer is far too low for Borussia Dortmund to consider. The Black and Yellows want a fee of around 90-100 million euros for Jadon Sancho, with performance related bonuses added to that figure. So the Premier League side will have to improve their offer if they want to sign the England international.