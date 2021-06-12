Jones hits 3 home runs, Stanford advances to Omaha

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Brock Jones hit three home runs, Alex Williams pitched a complete game shutout, and No. 9 seed Stanford advanced to the College World Series with a 9-0 win over No. 8 seed Texas Tech in Game 2 of the Lubbock Super Regional. Jones went 3-for-5 and scored four runs with six RBIs, including a grand slam in the sixth. Williams allowed two hits, walked one, hit one batter and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts. Texas Tech starter Patrick Monteverde went 3 2/3 innings and struck out seven.