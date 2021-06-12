NC State limits Arkansas to 4 hits in 6-5 win, forces Game 3

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jose Torres hit the first of three N.C. State home runs in the fourth inning and the Wolfpack beat No. 1 seed Arkansas 6-5 and avoid elimination. N.C. State (34-18), which allowed 17 hits and 21 runs in a Game 1 loss, gave up just four hits to force a Game 3. Terrell Tatum singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning before Torres and Luca Tresh hit back-to-back home runs and, two batters later, Vojtech Mensik hit a solo shot to give N.C. State a 5-2 lead. Kevin Kopps pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts. The senior, who is 12-0 with 11 saves and a 0.65 ERA this season, hasn’t allowed a run in 15 1/3 innings over four appearances in the month of June.