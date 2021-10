Last Friday in Montreal, Oscar Rivas finally became a world champion when he picked up the WBC's bridgerweight title with a tough unanimous decision win over Ryan Rozicki. "I am proud of myself," said Rivas to TVA Sports. "Everyone knows the ups and downs that I have experienced due to injuries. Ever since I started my professional career, I wanted that famous WBC green belt. This is the work of the past 11 years. I am happy to say that I am the first champion in this new division.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO