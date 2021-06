Buckle up folks, June is going to be one of the busiest, craziest months of recruiting news we’ve experienced in a long time. Maybe, dare I say ever? With official visits canceled for over a year, there’s about to be a rush of official visits to Notre Dame this month, starting this weekend. There will be commitments, friends. Oh, there will be commitments. With that in mind, though, I figured it was a good time for a quick rundown of where this class sits before the news starts flying.