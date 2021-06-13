‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Sparks Drama by Seemingly Throwing Shade at Monique Samuels

Praise the Bravo gods — the Real Housewives of Potomac are returning to our TV screens in less than a month. And that means if you’re still somehow sleeping on Potomac, you have a handful of weeks to get caught up and stop looking like a clown. Following last year’s dark season, mainly due to the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, the ladies are ready to come back and bring the drama, as always. We know Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo will have quite the feud regarding side-baby rumors about Eddie Osefo. Grand Dame Karen Huger will be back to make outrageous one-liners and always trash Gizelle Bryant. And newbie (and Karen’s new sidekick) Mia Thornton gets into a food fight with Candeegal according to the trailer, which I just can’t wait to see.