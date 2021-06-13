Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Sparks Drama by Seemingly Throwing Shade at Monique Samuels

By Armando Tinoco
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Candiace Dillard is one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Potomac that will be returning to the show when season 6 premieres on Bravo. The reality TV personality was involved in a physical altercation last season when co-star Monique Samuels attacked her while cameras were filming. After the latter claimed to have had a bad experience with the cable network that aired the show, Dillard tweeted a message that was seemingly directed at Samuels.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

108K+
Followers
63K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Osefo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#Drama#Throwing Shade#Bravo Samuels#Candeegal#Rhop Season 6
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & Dancebravotv.com

Candiace Dillard Bassett Teases New Music: “My Album is DONE”

Candiace Dillard Bassett is getting ready to drop some bops. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared new details about her upcoming music on Twitter, confirming that her debut album is officially done. On June 9, Candiace took to social media to tease her new project. “Oh you...
TV & Videosrealitytea.com

Candiace Dillard Says Ashley Darby Gets Less Criticism Because She’s “Light-Skinned”

Praise the Bravo gods — the Real Housewives of Potomac are returning to our TV screens in less than a month. And that means if you’re still somehow sleeping on Potomac, you have a handful of weeks to get caught up and stop looking like a clown. Following last year’s dark season, mainly due to the fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard, the ladies are ready to come back and bring the drama, as always. We know Gizelle Bryant and Wendy Osefo will have quite the feud regarding side-baby rumors about Eddie Osefo. Grand Dame Karen Huger will be back to make outrageous one-liners and always trash Gizelle Bryant. And newbie (and Karen’s new sidekick) Mia Thornton gets into a food fight with Candeegal according to the trailer, which I just can’t wait to see.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Candiace Dillard Believes She Receives More Criticism Than Ashley Darby Due to Colorism

The last season of RHOP was really hard for Candiace Dillard. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Candiace Dillard had a very eventful recent season thanks to her altercation with Monique Samuels. In fact, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” controversy had everyone talking well before the season even premiered. While Candiace did have some supporters, others were very critical. And they felt as if Candiace brought the violence on herself.
TV & VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Heather Dubrow Is Coming Back to 'RHOC'

Thirteen hours ago, Heather Dubrow posted an Instagram photo of herself aptly holding an orange. Her caption? "IS IT TRUE ??? I’M COMING BACK TO RHOC ???" And the answer is yes. Yup, Heather is coming back to Real Housewives of Orange County for Season 16, and most people are popping their bottles of celebratory Champagne.