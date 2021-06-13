Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

Off-duty flight attendant forces Delta flight to divert

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BzoY_0aSil7ek00

An off-duty flight attendant forced a Delta Air Lines flight headed to Atlanta from Los Angeles to divert in Oklahoma after he attempted to access the plane’s intercom system.

Oklahoma City police told CNN that the man was subdued after assaulting two flight attendants and threatened to “take the plane down.”

Once the plane landed in Oklahoma, the man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital with minor injuries, police told the news outlet.

One passenger told CNN that someone got on the intercom system and advised passengers to prepare to put on their oxygen masks when the plane was two hours away from Atlanta.

Oklahoma City police said on Twitter that the FBI is now handling the investigation into the incident.

Video of the incident shared to Twitter showed people scuffling to the front of the pane, which is dark, and attempting to pin a man to the ground.

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines told NBC News that the person tried to access the plane’s public address system before being confronted by passengers. The flight continued to Atlanta after he was removed.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay and any additional inconvenience this caused,” the airline said.

The Hill has reached out to Delta for comment.

The incident marks the second Delta flight in as many weeks to be diverted because of an unruly passenger.

Earlier this month, a Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing after it took off from Los Angeles International Airport because a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit.

View All 6 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

245K+
Followers
24K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Fbi#Delta Air Lines#Cnn#Fbi#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Airlines ban alcohol after flight attendant repeatedly punched by passenger

Two airlines in the US have pledged to ban the sale of alcohol on flights after a member of cabin crew was repeatedly punched in the face by a passenger.Southwest and American Airlines have both announced that alcoholic drinks will no longer be offered onboard in response to a spate of recent incidents involving unruly travellers.The most shocking assault took place on a Southwest service from Sacramento to San Diego, California, on 23 May, when a female passenger ignored crew instructions before hitting a flight attendant several times.The attendant’s union later confirmed she had lost two teeth in the attack.Police...
TravelABC13 Houston

Delta passenger allegedly makes terroristic threats, assaults flight attendants

A cross-country Delta flight was diverted to Oklahoma after an unruly passenger allegedly made terroristic threats and assaulted two flight attendants, according to police. The suspect, Stephon Jamar Duncan, allegedly said he was going to take down the plane Friday evening while it was en route from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Oklahoma City police spokesman Jermaine Johnson said.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Bodycam footage captures moment off-duty flight attendant, 34, was arrested after he forced Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and 'vowing to bring the jet down'

Body-camera footage captured the moment an off-duty flight attendant was arrested after he forced a Delta plane to land early by seizing the intercom and threatening to bring the aircraft down. Oklahoma police said they found Stephon Jamar Duncan, 34, flex cuffed and seated on the first row of the...
Denver, COPosted by
The Hill

Man accused of punching, choking flight attendant on train at Denver airport

A Colorado man has been accused of choking and punching a flight attendant while he was on a concourse train with her inside of Denver International Airport. The incident occurred on June 17 when Jeffrey Hiers was on the train with a Southwest flight attendant. He allegedly “punched her in her jaw and then placed his hands around her neck and started to choke her," according to court records obtained by local NBC affiliate 9News.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

American Airlines attendant scolds passengers over their ‘disgusting’ behaviour in video

Airline passengers were scolded for verbally abusing American Airlines cabin crew during a flight delay, according to video of the incident. In footage from 7 June on TikTok, a flight attendant told passengers that abusing cabin crew was “disgusting”, and that it had been “living hell”.The American Airlines flight, which took off from Los Angeles for Charlotte, was diverted because of bad weather — forcing both passengers and cabin crew to wait it out at Raleigh-Durham airport.A passenger allegedly told a female flight attendant she was a “fat gorilla” after they argued about face coverings, according to The Charlotte Observer....