Globo TV Internacional (Americas) Soccer Schedule

Take a look at what went into making the long-anticipated third season!. As phrasing goes when talking about manga, nearing and heading towards climax is usually the biggest indicator a manga is about to end. Sometimes that climax arc can run a few years, so there are variables to it, other times it can hit and boom, done. The 47th volume of Chihayafuru is set for an August 12th, 2021 release according to ANN, and according to the solicitation it’s being listed as heading toward the story’s climax. Which could mean that the next volume or soon after that could see this series wrap up. With luck, we’ll get one more big anime season with it as well to wrap it up as we just had the third season at the end of 2019 – seven years after the second season.