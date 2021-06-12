Police Arrest One Suspect Involved In Mass Shooting In Austin, Texas

One person has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting that took place overnight in a popular nightlife area. The mass shooting occurred when shots were dispersed into a crowd on 6th Street around 1:30 am near surrounding bars and it occurred when an altercation occurred between two different parties. In the aftermath, 14 people were injured, two of them were listed in critical condition. Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said in a statement that both suspects are male but he didn’t disclose if both men fired the shots towards the crowd.