Girl Finds Bomb In The Middle Of The Street While Playing Outside

A girl from Iowa says she spotted a bomb in the middle of the street and alerted her mother about the discovery after running back home to safety. Eight-year-old Maya Buffington was playing in her neighborhood in Ankeny when she noticed the explosive device from afar and mistook it for a dead small animal at first on Wednesday. ‘I saw something in the street that I thought was a dead squirrel and then went to go look at it and that and (saw) it wasn’t a dead squirrel, I saw something wrapped in tape and cardboard. I thought I had to get away fast and go tell my mom,’ she told KCCI. Her mother immediately notified police and they investigated the scene.