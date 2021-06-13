Cancel
Ankeny, IA

Girl Finds Bomb In The Middle Of The Street While Playing Outside

By Alyssa Brook
hollywoodunlocked.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA girl from Iowa says she spotted a bomb in the middle of the street and alerted her mother about the discovery after running back home to safety. Eight-year-old Maya Buffington was playing in her neighborhood in Ankeny when she noticed the explosive device from afar and mistook it for a dead small animal at first on Wednesday. ‘I saw something in the street that I thought was a dead squirrel and then went to go look at it and that and (saw) it wasn’t a dead squirrel, I saw something wrapped in tape and cardboard. I thought I had to get away fast and go tell my mom,’ she told KCCI. Her mother immediately notified police and they investigated the scene.

hollywoodunlocked.com
