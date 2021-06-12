Teen Couple Charged After Uploading Sadistic Video Laughing About Murdering Girl’s Father

A Las Vegas teenager charged in the killing of her father and seen giggling about “murdering somebody” in the days following his death is the daughter of a former Nevada state senator, reports have said.Sierra Halseth, 16, has been charged alongside her boyfriend Aaron Guerrero, 18, in the murder of 45-year-old Daniel Halseth.Footage of the two teenagers used as evidence in the murder case by prosecutors obtained by KLAS apparently showed the pair giggling about “murdering somebody”.“Welcome back to our YouTube channel… Day 3 after murdering somebody …,” Mr Guerrero apparently says in the phone footage.“Whoa! Don’t put that...