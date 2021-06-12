Teen Couple Charged After Uploading Sadistic Video Laughing About Murdering Girl’s Father
Teen Couple Charged After Uploading Sadistic Video Laughing About Murdering Girl’s Father. A teen couple in Las Vegas has been charged after uploading a sadistic video laughing and joking about allegedly murdering the girl’s father, and having “a lot of sex” while on the run from police. The teens, identified as Aaron Guerrero, 18, and his 16-year-old girlfriend, Sierra Halseth — who is the daughter of a former Nevada state senator — shared the shocking video with the public this past week; and in it, they playfully recalled the alleged killing.hollywoodunlocked.com