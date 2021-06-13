Cancel
New York City, NY

Hufcor Announces New Distribution in New York Region

By PRWeb
Times Union
 11 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 12, 2021. Hufcor, Inc, announces the expansion of our partner, TG Elliott to represent Hufcor in New York City. TG Elliott has been with Hufcor for over 40 years and experienced in design, installation, and customer relations within the region. Their representation now covers lower New York state, New York City (including the boroughs), Long Island, and northern New Jersey. “We are excited to have such an established and dedicated team focused on our continued growth in New York” said, Barry Napier, Vice President of Distribution.

