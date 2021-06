Pequot Lakes will return to the Class 2A state tournament after winning the Section 6-2A title, Monday, June 7, with a two-day 726 at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. Maddie Pederson led the Patriots with matching rounds of 86s for a two-day 172 which placed her third. Morgan Krieger placed fourth with a 177. Annie Neva shot a 183 for eighth place and Genevieve Birkeland placed 14th with a 194 as the Patriots won by 19 strokes to advance to state for the first time since 2015.