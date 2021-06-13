Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Thousands mourn London Muslim family killed in alleged hate attack

By Dale Carruthers
cochranetimespost.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the funeral, some mourners jostled to touch the four coffins, each draped in a Canadian flag, as they were wheeled away to hearses at a London mosque. It was an emotional and poignant end to Saturday’s public funeral that drew thousands for the four members of a London Muslim family, killed last Sunday while out walking in their neighbourhood when they were struck by a vehicle in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack because of their faith.

www.cochranetimespost.ca
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#A London Muslim#Canadians#Londoners#Pakistani#Islamic#Hwy#The House Of Commons#Anti Muslim#Ontario#Ndp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
Terrorism
Related
ReligionPosted by
IBTimes

Interfaith March Honors Muslim Family Killed In Canada Truck Attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on Friday evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada. The procession started at the site where three generations of a family out for a Sunday evening stroll -- 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal -- were killed in London, southern Ontario, as they were waiting to cross the street.
Worldwhitecourtstar.com

Local Muslim community calls for more action fighting hate crimes after London attack

Fort McMurray’s Islamic community is urging elected officials to do more to fight hate crimes following the murder of four Muslims in London, Ont. this past weekend. Mohamed Ali Al-Zabidi, president of Markaz-Ul-Islam, urged elected officials to support policies preventing similar future hate crimes and terrorist attacks. “This is not...
Public Safetyzoomerradio.ca

ACCUSED IN LONDON ANTI-MUSLIM ATTACK TO MAKE COURT APPEARANCE

The suspect in Sunday’s alleged attack on a Muslim family that left four people dead and seriously injured another is scheduled to make a court appearance today. 20-year-old Nathaniel Veltman is charged with four counts of first degree murder and another of attempted murder. London Police say he deliberately hit the family with his pickup truck before taking off.
WorldPosted by
newschain

'They were loved': Trudeau mourns Muslim family

Joining thousands of mourners, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a vigil Tuesday evening to remember three generations of a Canadian Muslim family who were killed in what police said was a premeditated hate crime. Colette Luke has more.
Public Safety1stnews.com

Trudeau denounces truck attack targeting Muslim family

A pickup truck attack that killed four members of an immigrant family has shaken Canada; a country where immigrants are largely accepted; and also drew denunciations Tuesday from Canada’s prime minister, who called it a hate crime directed at Muslims. The victims — two parents, two children and also a...
Americas24newshd.tv

Canadian PM slams 'terrorist' killing of Muslim family

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denounced the killing of four Muslim family members, run down by the driver of a pick-up truck, as a hate-driven "terrorist attack," as he urged the nation to stand up against intolerance. The victims -- a husband and wife, their teenage daughter and...
Public Safetyglobalrealnews.com

Canada: Suspected attack on a Muslim family accused of terrorism

Prosecutors have charged a man with terrorism charges in a car-raming attack that killed four members of a Muslim family in Canada on June 6 during a brief hearing in a London court in Ontario on Monday. The 20-year-old suspect, Nathaniel Weldman, has been charged in the first trial since...
Public SafetyVermilion Standard

Charge withdrawn in alleged 'hate-motivated' attack on Muslim woman at Southgate LRT

An assault charge against a woman accused of committing a “hate-motivated” attack on a Muslim woman in an Edmonton transit station has been withdrawn. Rene Cassandra Ladouceur, 33, was charged with assault with a weapon following an incident at Southgate LRT station on Dec. 15, 2020. Police alleged Ladouceur swung a shopping bag at a 23-year-old, hijab-wearing Muslim while shouting “racially motivated” obscenities and blocking her escape.