Thousands mourn London Muslim family killed in alleged hate attack
After the funeral, some mourners jostled to touch the four coffins, each draped in a Canadian flag, as they were wheeled away to hearses at a London mosque. It was an emotional and poignant end to Saturday's public funeral that drew thousands for the four members of a London Muslim family, killed last Sunday while out walking in their neighbourhood when they were struck by a vehicle in what police allege was a hate-motivated attack because of their faith.