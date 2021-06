UFC 263 is this Saturday, June 12, with a fight card that features two championship rematches. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his belt against #3 ranked contender Marvin Vettori. Adesanya came out on top when the two fighters first clashed in 2018 but it was a closer fight than many anticipated. Vettori won the third and final round on all scorecards but two judges determined that Adesanya had done enough to win the first two rounds and therefore win via split decision.