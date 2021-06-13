White Sox's Leury Garcia: Productive at plate in big win

The Chicago White Sox won a huge game on Saturday afternoon. It was a great game for everybody involved which is why they won by a final score of 15-2. There is a lot to be happy about from Dylan Cease to the starting lineup. There is one player, however, that really sticks out above the rest. That is Brian Goodwin. For some reason, he was allowed to be in the starting lineup which is crazy enough on its own but it was even worse when you saw that he was batting second.