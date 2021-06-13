Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Zach Thompson: Blanks Atlanta for first MLB win

CBS Sports
 11 days ago

Thompson (1-1) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four hits over five scoreless innings in a 4-2 victory over Atlanta. He struck out six without walking a batter. In only his second big-league start, the unheralded 27-year-old held the Atlanta offense in check over 66 pitches (45 strikes) and lasted just long enough to collect his first win. Thompson hadn't tossed more than three innings in any outing this year, either for Miami or for Triple-A Jacksonville, but with the Marlins scrambling to find warm bodies to plug into the rotation right now, he will continue to get stretched out after this strong performance.

www.cbssports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless inning and earned his first major league win, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for Miami, which won its third straight overall and second straight over...
MLBHuron Daily Tribune

Mills, bullpen help Cubs bounce back, blank Marlins 2-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Alec Mills watched as the Chicago Cubs got battered in back-to-back games by the Miami Marlins. Things sure were different this time. Mills and three relievers combined on a shutout and Chicago bounced back from two lopsided losses to beat Miami 2-0 Sunday and avoid a sweep.
MLBBirmingham Star

Rockies face Marlins seeking rare road win

The Story story -- that's the story for the Colorado Rockies. Two-time All-Star shortstop Trevor Story is expected to return to Colorado's lineup on Wednesday for the middle contest of a three-game series at the Miami Marlins. The Marlins won the series opener, 6-2, on the strength of 13 hitson...
MLBMLB

Gomber slays road woes in win over Marlins

Despite a rocky road record, the Rockies looked sharp in Miami on Wednesday night and secured a 4-3 victory over the Marlins thanks to the arm of lefty starter Austin Gomber and a quartet of relievers. Gomber has been the rare Rockies pitcher who has performed much better at home...
MLBsportschatplace.com

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins MLB Picks, Odds, Predictions 6/11/2021

Atlanta Braves (29-31) vs. Miami Marlins (27-35) June 11, 2021 7:10 pm EDT. The Line: Miami Marlins +114 / Atlanta Braves -124; Over/Under: -7.5 (Click here for latest betting odds) The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins meet Friday in MLB action at loanDepot park. The Braves look for a win...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Miami Marlins 2021 MLB Draft Player Profile: LHP Jordan Wicks

It’s MLB Draft time for the Miami Marlins. The Miami Marlins will be selecting 16th overall in the First Round of the 2021 MLB Draft. We here at Marlin Maniac will be covering all things surrounding the Marlins’ Draft from player profiles leading up to the big event to predictions, breakdowns, rumors, and more both during and after the July 11-13 MLB Draft.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Nationals blank Giants in first game of doubleheader

Erick Fedde pitched five effective innings in his first start in nearly a month and the host Washington Nationals handed Kevin Gausman his first loss of the season with a 2-0 victory over the San Francisco Giants in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday. Fedde (4-4) made his...
MLBsanjosesun.com

On a day of firsts, Marlins top Braves

Zach Thompson earned his first major league win and Lewin Diaz slugged his first big-league home run as the Miami Marlins defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Thompson (1-1), a 27-year-old rookie in his second career appearance, tossed five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and no...
MLBwtaq.com

MLB roundup: Walk-off win caps Cards’ sweep of Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered a walk-off single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season, having allowed just six runs. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while yielding six...
MLBjioforme.com

How the Marlins pitching staff stands out – MLB Sports

I like the Marlins pitching staff. Rotation has a charm that consists primarily of farm-raised talent, which is also a powerful presence. Sandy Alcantara And Trevor Rogers Thanks to their electrical stuff, they have become two of the league’s more credible starters, leaving room for further growth. The bullpen is home to a diverse group of rescuers who are so unique that they wrote about members of the Miami rescue team. Never, But Twice – And it’s not off-season either! In summary, the Marlins pen has a 2.7 WAR, making it the fourth best in the majors.
MLBchatsports.com

In heavyweight showdown vs. Ronald Acuna and Atlanta, Jazz Chisholm leads Marlins to win

Miami Marlins, Atlanta, Atlanta Braves, Jasrado Hermis Arrington Chisholm, Miami, Colorado Rockies, Kobe Bryant, Major League Baseball Rookie of the Year Award. Jazz Chisholm Jr. woke up Friday, decided he needed to dye his hair purple to honor Kobe Bryant and then he went toe to toe against Ronald Acuna Jr. to lift the Miami Marlins to one of their best wins of the first half of the 2021 MLB season.
MLBorlandoecho.com

Yadier Molina's walk-off single allows Cardinals to blank Marlins

Yadier Molina delivered the walk-off RBI single as the St. Louis Cardinals edged the visiting Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday afternoon to complete a three-game sweep. The Cardinals are 6-0 against the Marlins this season with just six runs allowed. Cardinals starting pitcher Johan Oviedo threw seven scoreless innings while allowing...
MLBtwinspires.com

MLB picks: Reds vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Cardinals

Two MLB matchups in the Midwest have caught our attention this Tuesday!. We’ll start with a look at the meeting between the Cincinnati Reds and the Milwaukee Brewers. Then we’ll move on and highlight the matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cincinnati Reds (33-31) at Milwaukee...
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Blanks Cubs for second win

Peterson (2-5) picked up the win Monday, allowing one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 5-2 victory over the Cubs. He struck out three. The southpaw threw 43 of 73 pitches for strikes as he put together his fifth quality start of the season. Peterson had coughed up nine runs in only three innings over his last two outings, however, and he'll need to find some consistency before he'll be anything more than a DFS dart throw. He'll carry a 5.60 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 56:23 K:BB through 53 innings into his next start.