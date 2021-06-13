Cancel
MLB

Tigers' Jose Urena: Worst start of season

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings, taking the loss versus the White Sox on Saturday. Urena's shortest start of the year was quite the disaster, as he also gave up a season-high seven earned runs. The right-hander has struggled to a 5.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37:27 K:BB across 61 innings this season. He projects to make his next start on the road versus the Angels next week.

www.cbssports.com
#Strikeout#Tigers#The White Sox#Era#Angels
MLB

Urena scheduled to start for Detroit against Los Angeles

Detroit Tigers (29-40, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (34-35, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (2-6, 5.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (4-2, 4.99 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -199, Tigers +169; over/under is 9...
MLB

‘A frustrating night’: Urena buckles in 5th as Angels topple Tigers, 11-3

Anaheim, Calif. — Jose Urena lasted considerably longer than he did in his last outing, but the right-hander wasn’t nearly deceptive enough to save the Detroit Tigers from another loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Urena navigated through four innings against the Angels before giving up three...
MLB

Tigers' Jose Urena: Overwhelmed by Angels on Friday

Urena (2-7) took the loss against the Angels on Friday, allowing seven runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings. The right-hander fared well enough through four frames, giving up a pair of runs but allowing Detroit to stay within striking range. Things fell apart for Urena in the fifth inning, however, as he surrendered three home runs along with a single and a walk to depart with a seven-run deficit. The veteran has now given up 15 runs (14 earned) over his past two starts covering six innings, pushing his season ERA up to 5.79. He'll attempt to turn things around in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come at home against the Astros on Thursday.
Sterling, CO

Tiger soccer nearing end of season

This sports year has been difficult for high school athletes across the board, but few teams have faced the challenges that Sterling girls soccer has. Through their first seven games of the season, the Tigers have dealt with injuries and a very tough schedule. That reflects in their 1-6 record.Despite two back-to-back 10-0 losses, head coach Paula Etl couldn’t be prouder of the strength and grit her ladies have shown in the face of adversity.
MLB

Detroit Tigers confident 'underrated' reliever Jose Cisnero can handle big moments

Before the 2019 season, Detroit Tigers reliever Jose Cisnero was searching for a job. As of Wednesday, he has the full trust of manager AJ Hinch. Cisnero picked up the first two saves of his MLB career in his two most recent appearances — Saturday against the Chicago White Sox and Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.
Hutsonville, IL

Lady Tigers Fall to St. Anthony to End the Season

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville Lady Tigers softball season came to an end yesterday following a 10-0 shutout at the bats of St. Anthony. St. Anthony put up one run in the first, three in the third, and put the game out of reach in a six-run fourth inning. Izzy Sheets took the loss for the Lady Tigers allowing 12 hits and ten runs over four innings, striking out five and walking zero. They wrapped up the season with a 13-3 record.
MLB

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Records another save

Cisnero worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and secure the save Tuesday against the Mariners. He struck out two. The last two Detroit wins have featured saves from Cisnero, suggesting he has taken over the role from Gregory Soto. At the very least, the two may split save opportunities in the near term and possibly for the rest of the season, though Michael Fulmer (shoulder) is also second on the team with four saves and figures to factor into the equation when he's able to return from the injured list. This is a boon to Cisnero's fantasy value, as he came into the year with less fanfare than Soto but seems to be picking up steam. Cisnero doesn't figure to be a great fantasy option moving forward, though he is useful as long as he's converting saves on a regular basis for the Tigers.
MLB

Sheffield expected to start for the Mariners against Tigers

Seattle Mariners (31-32, third in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (25-36, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justus Sheffield (5-4, 4.77 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Tigers: Tyler Alexander (0-0, 4.56 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -120, Mariners +100; over/under is 9 runs.
MLB

Tigers' Tyler Alexander: Starting in bullpen game

Alexander is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners in what's expected to be a bullpen day for the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports. Alexander previously led off a bullpen game when Detroit last needed a fifth starter June 1 in Milwaukee. In that outing, the lefty gave up a run and recorded all three of his outs via strikeout before turning the game over to the bullpen, but Detroit may ask Alexander to work a little deeper into Thursday's contest. Derek Holland (shoulder) was moved to injured list Thursday and Jose Cisnero, Kyle Funkhouser and Daniel Norris are unlikely to be available due to their recent usage, but Alexander is fairly well rested after having not pitched since Friday.
MLB

Donnie Walton starting for Seattle versus Tigers

Seattle Mariners infielder/outfielder Donnie Walton is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Tyler Alexander and the Detroit Tigers. What It Means:. Walton will bat ninth and replace Shed Long on second base. Walton has a $2,200 salary and our models project him for 7.5 FanDuel...
MLB

Twins edge Astros behind strong start from Jose Berrios

Jorge Polanco went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs and Jose Berrios picked up his seventh win of the season as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Houston Astros, 5-2, on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Berrios (7-2) held the Astros to three singles over the first six innings and allowed...
MLB

Tigers' Isaac Paredes: Starting at shortstop Friday

Paredes is starting at shortstop Friday against the White Sox. Paredes' starting nod at shortstop comes as a bit of a surprise given that he was called up to fill in for Jeimer Candelario (personal) at third base, and is widely expected to see the bulk of his innings at the hot corner or second base in the coming years. Per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com, manager A.J. Hinch wants to give Paredes a look at shortstop, saying the prospect received "favorable reviews" during his time at the position in the minors.
MLB

Jose Godoy starting behind the plate for Seattle on Friday night

Seattle Mariners catcher Jose Godoy is batting ninth in Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Godoy will handle catching duties after Tom Murphy was given the night off against right-hander Aaron Civale. numberFire's models project Godoy to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
MLB

Tigers' Tarik Skubal: Quality start in no-decision

Skubal didn't factor into the decision Friday against the White Sox after giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while fanning six across six innings. Skubal posted his second quality start of the season, and both have come over his last three outings. In fact,...
MLB

Padres look to avoid season-worst losing streak against the Mets

The San Diego Padres enter the finale of their three-game series with the Mets having lost four consecutive games. A loss today would be San Diego's longest losing streak of the season. Betting Impact:. The Padres are -132 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. San Diego was also road...
MLB

Tigers' Jose Cisnero: Takes loss in relief

Cisnero (0-4) took the loss in relief Saturday against the White Sox after giving up an unearned run and a walk across one inning. Cisnero entered the game in the 10th inning with a 4-4 tie and a runner on second base, but his performance wasn't good by any means. He walked Tim Anderson and while he retired Yermin Mercedes on a flyout, Yoan Moncada drove the inherited runner at second, Danny Mendick, home with a sac fly. This was Cisnero's fourth loss of the campaign. It's worth noting he has given up at least one run in four of his last six appearances, though three of those have been unearned.
MLB

Tigers' Kyle Funkhouser: Starting bullpen game Sunday

Manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that Funkhouser will start in what will be a bullpen game Sunday against the White Sox, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. The Tigers will role out a plethora of relief arms in the series finale, with Funkhouser slated to take the ball first. The right-hander's longest outing this season was 2.1 innings May 25, so he seems unlikely to pitch past the third inning Sunday.