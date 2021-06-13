Tigers' Jose Urena: Worst start of season
Urena (2-6) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on five hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1.2 innings, taking the loss versus the White Sox on Saturday. Urena's shortest start of the year was quite the disaster, as he also gave up a season-high seven earned runs. The right-hander has struggled to a 5.16 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 37:27 K:BB across 61 innings this season. He projects to make his next start on the road versus the Angels next week.www.cbssports.com