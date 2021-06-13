Tigers' Jose Urena: Worst start of season

Cisnero worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning and secure the save Tuesday against the Mariners. He struck out two. The last two Detroit wins have featured saves from Cisnero, suggesting he has taken over the role from Gregory Soto. At the very least, the two may split save opportunities in the near term and possibly for the rest of the season, though Michael Fulmer (shoulder) is also second on the team with four saves and figures to factor into the equation when he's able to return from the injured list. This is a boon to Cisnero's fantasy value, as he came into the year with less fanfare than Soto but seems to be picking up steam. Cisnero doesn't figure to be a great fantasy option moving forward, though he is useful as long as he's converting saves on a regular basis for the Tigers.