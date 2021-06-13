News 8 wins Emmy awards for coverage of downtown riots, sports, weekend news
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 took home some hardware at Saturday’s regional Emmy Awards ceremony. News 8 took home three Emmy awards for its coverage of the downtown Indianapolis riots in spring 2020. The awards were for the breaking news and team coverage categories, plus the continuing coverage category. News Director Al Carl also won an individual Emmy for his reporting during the riots on May 30-31, 2020.www.wishtv.com