Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins' Dylan Floro: Notches second save

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Floro worked a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over Atlanta. With Yimi Garcia having pitched each of the last two days, Floro received the call in a save situation and got the job done. The 30-year-old has only been scored upon in three of 30 appearances this season, although he got tagged for a total of 10 runs in those other three games, and he sports a 3.33 ERA and 23:10 K:BB through 27 innings on the year with two wins and eight holds in addition to his saves.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Floro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Atlanta#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdenversun.com

Marlins ride six-run second inning to rout of Rockies

Adam Duvall, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Starling Marte homered during a six-run second inning, leading the host Miami Marlins to an 11-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Colorado is now 5-24 away from home, the worst road record in the majors. The good news for the Rockies...
MLBCrescent-News

Minor leagues: Warren tallies second save

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art Warren earned his second save as a member of the Louisville Bats (Triple-A), closing out a scoreless ninth with three strikeouts in a 6-3 win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday. Warren, a Napoleon High School graduate, walked a pair in the hitless and scoreless...
MLBPosted by
790 The Ticket

The Marlins and Marte

The Marlins have decisions to make as far as players are concerned. Joe Frisaro tries to sorit it all out and let you know what is happening with the team.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Escapes with 11th save

Garcia allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta. Garcia coughed up a leadoff single to Pablo Sandoval and issued a two-out walk to Ozzie Albies but still managed to convert his 11th save of the season. He lowered his season ERA to 2.42 with a 25:8 K:BB. The 30-year-old righty is 11 for 14 in save chances and has turned in three straight scoreless outings after blowing back-to-back chances earlier this month.
MLBCBS Sports

Nationals' Tanner Rainey: Notches first save

Rainey was credited with the save Wednesday against the Rays, completing a scoreless inning during which he walked one and struck out two. Usual closer Brad Hand was brought in with the score tied in the ninth inning, and he kept Tampa Bay off the board to push the game into extra innings. Each team scored a pair of runs in the 10th, and the Nationals put up two more in their half of the 11th frame. Rainey was then summoned to protect the lead, and he succeeded on the strength of two strikeouts and a groundout. The save was a bright spot in an otherwise difficult season for the right-hander, who has posted a 9.35 ERA and 24:15 K:BB across 17.1 innings.
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies’ Chi Chi Gonzalez blasted for three homers in second inning as Marlins romp

For those looking for further evidence as to why the 2021 Rockies might lose 100 games, Thursday night’s game was Exhibit A. The Miami Marlins, behind a dominating start from prized rookie left-hander Trevor Rogers, clobbered the Rockies, 11-4, at loanDepot Park. Rogers, 23, allowed two runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Earns second straight win

Alcantara (4-5) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings Friday, striking out six and earning a win over Atlanta. Alcantara gave up RBI base hits to Ozzie Albies in the first and third innings but kept Atlanta's offense scoreless for the rest of his outing. Through 14 starts this season, the 25-year-old owns a 3.39 ERA and an 80:24 K:BB across 85 innings. He's allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of those 14 outings. Alcantara is lined up to take the mound in St. Louis next week.
MLBnumberfire.com

Isan Diaz operating second base for Marlins on Friday

Miami Marlins infielder Isan Diaz is batting sixth in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Diaz will man second base with Jon Berti shifting to third and Jose Devers sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Charlie Morton, our models project Diaz to score 7.3 FanDuel points at...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Mateo: Notches steal

Mateo went 0-for-1 with a stolen base as a pinch hitter in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mets. Mateo reached on a fielder's choice and stole second in the eighth inning. The 25-year-old hasn't seen much more than utility usage yet. He's slashing .205/.247/.288 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored and three stolen bases across 78 plate appearances.
Hastings, NEHastings Tribune

Sodbusters notch second straight win over Moo in walk-off fashion

Don’t look now, but the Hastings Sodbusters are starting to build some momentum. Just one day after holding off a rally from the Expedition League’s top team, the Fremont Moo, the ‘Busters made it two straight victories over the Moo with a dramatic 7-6 walk-off win Thursday at Duncan Field.
New York City, NYwrcr.com

Boulders Notch Win Over ValleyCats

The New York Boulders took on the TriCity ValleyCats at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy last night. The Boulders were comfortably up 7-1 in the 9th inning when TriCity got a rally going with two outs and a runner on second…. And that was Joe Mixie with the call courtesy...
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Hector Neris: Blows second straight save chance

Neris allowed three runs on one hit and two walks during the ninth inning to get tagged with his fourth blown save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Neris entered with the Phillies up 7-4 in the ninth. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced but then gave up consecutive walks before allowing a game-tying, three-run homer to DJ LeMahieu. It marked the reliever's second blown save in as many opportunities, but he should keep his closer job for the time being, considering he has a solid 3.16 ERA and 33:11 K:BB to go along with nine saves on the campaign. With that said, it won't be surprising if manager Joe Girardi decides to stay away from Neris in Sunday's series finale given that he threw 30 pitches Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Notches sixth save

Rogers secured the save Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out two in the win over the Astros. Rogers retired the side to record his sixth save of the season, giving him the most saves on the team. He has been a part of the closing committee for the Twins that sees him and Hansel Robles switching off in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has a 3.04 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 26.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Craig Kimbrel: Notches one-out save

Kimbrel recorded the final out of the game Saturday to earn the save in the win over the Cardinals. Kimbrel picked up his 17th save of the season after entering with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth inning with a 7-2 lead. He retired the only batter he faced in Edmundo Sosa to end the game. The 33-year-old has resurfaced as one of baseball's best closers after dropping off the last two years. His 0.68 ERA is his best since his rookie season and his 0.68 WHIP is a career best. In addition, he has a 14.4 K/9 in 26.1 innings.
MLBnumberfire.com

Jose Devers operating second base for Marlins on Sunday

Miami Marlins infielder Jose Devers is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Devers will man second base after Jon Berti was shifted to third and Isan Diaz was given the afternoon off. numberFire's models project Devers to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
MLBCBS Sports

Marlins' Braxton Garrett: Gets second start

Garrett is slated to start Monday's game against the Cardinals in St. Louis. Despite displaying shaky control (three walks in four innings) in his first start of the season Wednesday in Miami versus the Rockies, Garrett will get another turn through the rotation. The Marlins' lack of healthy starting pitchers more than anything is allowing Garrett to stick in the rotation for the time being, but he could be at risk of losing his spot soon with Cody Poteet (knee) having resumed a throwing program since being placed on the injured list June 5.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 15th save

Jansen pitched the ninth inning, allowing two hits and earning the save in the 5-3 win over the Rangers on Sunday. Jansen inherited runners on the corners with no outs in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run lead. It was not the smoothest outing for him, as he allowed a single to the first two batters he faced. He then retired the next three batters in order while the bases were loaded to end the game. Jansen is 15-for-17 in save opportunities with a 1.69 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 26.2 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Lou Trivino: Notches 10th save

Trivino fired a perfect ninth inning while striking out two to secure the save in the win over the Royals on Sunday. Trivino retired the side to record his 10th save of the season. This was a good showing for him, as he easily finished the game and received another save opportunity over teammate Jake Diekman who pitched the eighth inning. Trivino surrendered five of his eight runs allowed this season in one appearance on May 5, but he has not allowed any runs since then. The 29-year-old carries a 2.32 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP in 31 innings.