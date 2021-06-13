Marlins' Dylan Floro: Notches second save

Neris allowed three runs on one hit and two walks during the ninth inning to get tagged with his fourth blown save in Saturday's 8-7 win over the Yankees. Neris entered with the Phillies up 7-4 in the ninth. The right-hander retired the first batter he faced but then gave up consecutive walks before allowing a game-tying, three-run homer to DJ LeMahieu. It marked the reliever's second blown save in as many opportunities, but he should keep his closer job for the time being, considering he has a solid 3.16 ERA and 33:11 K:BB to go along with nine saves on the campaign. With that said, it won't be surprising if manager Joe Girardi decides to stay away from Neris in Sunday's series finale given that he threw 30 pitches Saturday.