One of the final Harbor Bridge lightings spotlights elder-abuse awareness

By Scot Thomas
KRIS 6 News
 10 days ago
The Harbor Bridge went purple Saturday night.

June is elder abuse awareness month, and the lighting of the bridge is to bring awareness to the problem.

If you suspect someone you know is being abused you're urged to call 9-1-1.

Those lights being used to turn the bridge purple will come down, starting Monday.

Sunday night will be the last night to see them lit up.

The metal mounts that attach them to the bridge have rusted, making them unsafe.

The lights were installed back in 2010, and were only meant to last for five years.

